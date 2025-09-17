Steelers place defensive lineman on IR

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday. Loudermilk suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers have signed defensive end/outside linebacker DeMarvin Leal from the practice squad to the active roster.

Loudermilk was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Loudermilk’s high ankle sprain is a multiple weeks injury. Loudermilk will be out for at least the next four games due to being on IR.

