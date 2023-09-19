Steelers place Diontae Johnson on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have placed top receiver Diontae Johnson on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the next four games, the team announced on Monday. Johnson will be eligible to return following the Steelers’ bye week, when they head to Los Angeles to play the Rams on October 22nd.

Johnson was injured on the first offensive series of the second half of the Steelers’ 30-7 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had already ruled Johnson out of the team’s Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. The Steelers were waiting for Johnson to get an MRI to make a complete diagnosis.

Second-year player Calvin Austin III replaced Johnson on Sunday and will likely be elevated into a starting role, with No. 6 wide receiver Gunner Olszewski also getting a chance to dress. Dez Fitzpatrick and Miles Boykin will be in line for more prominent roles, while George Pickens becomes the team’s top receiver.

