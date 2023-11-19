Steelers place Keanu Neal on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Keanu Neal on injured reserve with a rib injury, the team announced on Saturday. This move comes as a surprise, as defensive coordinator Teryl Austin indicated Neal as a potential game-time decision earlier in the week.

“I think those are going to come down to game time, as we get closer to the game, and we’ll see,” Austin said.

Neal’s injury occurred on his interception against the Green Bay Packers. At the end of the play, two Packers players fell onto him, driving him into the ground. Now, he will miss at least through Pittsburgh’s game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 7th. If he is healthy, he can return for the team’s ensuing matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Pittsburgh is missing Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has a hamstring injury, too. Fitzpatrick has missed three games since suffering the injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group