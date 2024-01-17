Steelers players hope Mason Rudolph returns

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The end of the year for the Steelers came with an unexpected four-game stretch with Mason Rudolph as the quarterback. But once given that chance, Rudolph took it and ran with it. On just a one-year deal, however, Rudolph now hits the free agency market with the chance to make some money on the open market after the solid sample size of play.

His teammates hope he returns for 2024 despite his status being up in the air for that to happen. The Steelers, in general, have to find a solution at quarterback, but Rudolph could be part of it in the room.

“I’ve been on the Mason plane, so it wasn’t nothing I wasn’t expecting for him not to do. I kind of had high hopes of him doing what he’s been doing when he became the starter,” receiver Diontae Johnson said. “I hope he gets the job next year, and do what he’s got to do, but he did a great job in my opinion.”

