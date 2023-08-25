Steelers pound Falcons, finish preseason perfect

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their preseason perfect, both with a 3-0 record and an unblemished drive chart for the first teams on both sides of the ball after Thursday’s 24-0 whitewashing of the Atlanta Falcons.

The final score significantly undersells the amount of abuse laid on the Falcons, who did not play their starters, by the first-team Steelers.

Kenny Pickett and company took the ball first and moved it downfield in huge chunks, connecting on a 33-yard pass to Diontae Johnson down the left sideline and a 35-yarder to George Pickens, who made another sensational catch along the sideline to get down to the 1-yard line. Najee Harris punched in an easy score.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

