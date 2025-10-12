Steelers Preview: Steelers to take on Browns at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers host longtime division rival the Cleveland Browns for their Week 6 matchup.

The Steelers have upgraded the status of cornerback Jalen Ramsey for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Ramsey was initially listed as questionable to play against Cleveland on Friday. That day, he also made his first appearance with the team at practice after injuring his hamstring against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4.

Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III will not play against the Browns, the team announced on Friday.

Austin, who is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, was ruled out due to injury after missing all three practice sessions this week. A combination of Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson are expected to replace Austin at wide receiver, alongside DK Metcalf.

The Steelers have signed wide receiver and punt returner Ke’Shawn Williams from their practice squad to their active roster, the team announced on Saturday.

Williams fills a slot on the Steelers’ 53-man active roster that had been vacant for two weeks. They replaced him on the practice squad by signing edge rusher K.J. Henry, who had most recently been with the Philadelphia Eagles.

