Steelers punter stuns with strong boot against Raiders

LAS VEGAS — The Steelers win in Las Vegas on Sunday night went through a lot of turbulence. However, one part of the game that allowed the Steelers’ offense to survive another slow start was not just the defense’s play, but the punting game. Pressley Harvin III boomed punts all Sunday, averaging 53 yards per punt and pinning the Raiders back consistently. Due to Harvin, the Steelers won the field position battle handily.

If one thing about the past two weeks is true, this special teams group has something brewing. Between Chris Boswell, Calvin Austin III, and suddenly, Pressley Harvin III, the group has embraced itself well. Harvin has played unbelievably in the last two games. On Sunday, when the Steelers needed something to latch onto with a struggling offense and win the field position battle, Harvin flipped fields consistently.

If Harvin can continue this trend, it will be huge for the Steelers’ sputtering offense as they try to find traction. It allows the defense to pin their ears back and make plays with teams pinned deep into their end. It opens up the cache for several things. So, what Harvin has brought to the table over the last two games is invaluable for the Steelers, especially after the porous Week 1 performance against San Francisco. The Steelers have done almost everything right on special teams, and it shows.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group