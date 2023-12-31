Local

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett inactive vs. Seahawks

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will not be active for his team’s Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Pickett has been attempting to recover from surgery to repair a high ankle sprain on his right ankle suffered on Dec. 2. He was a limited participant in practice all week, but head coach Mike Tomlin said on Friday that Mason Rudolph would make his second consecutive start this week.

Pickett was ruled as questionable to play against the Seahawks in the Friday injury report, leaving the door open to him dressing as a backup, but Mitch Trubisky will again serve as the team’s only backup quarterback for the second consecutive week.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

