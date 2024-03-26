Steelers quarterback moves were unforeseen for Omar Khan

ORLANDO, Fla. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan genuinely meant it when he stated at the NFL Combine that he had “full faith” in Kenny Pickett being the team’s starting quarterback.

However, a combination of unforeseen happenings unfolded in the next few weeks that resulted in the Steelers landing Russell Wilson on a one-year veteran minimum deal and acquiring Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears via a trade.

Pickett was the team’s only quarterback on the roster prior to free agency, so the Steelers had to make additions. The Wilson signing wasn’t to Pickett’s liking, however, and he requested to be traded. The Steelers obliged and sent him to Philadelphia. And that is when the floodgates opened for Fields.

