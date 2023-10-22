Steelers-Rams pregame primer: Keys to victory, prediction

LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Steelers turned their 2022 season around in the bye week, making changes to find an identity on offense, and losing just one game down the stretch run of the season as a result.

The 2023 bye is earlier, and the team’s results have been better so far in terms of wins and losses. But the offense has yet to find itself, and Matt Canada’s unit needs to prove that it can make the same kind of in-season adjustments it did a year ago in order to keep the playoffs in play.

The Rams probably aren’t going to be able to run their way to victory. They were just average at rushing before an injury to starting back Kyren Williams, and now that he’s out, it’s a collection of rookies and suspect vets that figure to be toting the rock for the Rams on Sunday.

Read the full preview from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

