Steelers re-sign critical backup at offensive tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed backup tackle Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Anderson, 29, joined the Steelers during the 2024 season, after tackle Troy Fautanu was lost for the Steelers to a knee injury. The Steelers immediately plugged Anderson into their swing backup tackle slot, and he remained there until he was placed on the injured reserve list with a groin injury on Dec. 12. Anderson was activated in time to appear in the Wild Card playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

In total, Anderson played in four regular-season games, playing in 11 snaps of offense for the Steelers, and also played in 29 snaps in the Wild Card loss — all of which came at left tackle.

