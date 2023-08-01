Steelers ready to get pads popping at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers will have a new look to their uniforms on Tuesday in Latrobe. No, it will not be the new stripes that they have added to their practice jerseys. It will be the pads that will don underneath their shorts and shirts for the first time.

The Steelers are excited to see what they can do with the pads on, specifically the linemen. It is just hard to see those guys do what they need to do without the pads on. But one other guy who might be a little excited to get the pads going is new linebacker Kwon Alexander. A self-described masher, Alexander has made it known that his reputation is laying people into the dirt and he has no qualms admitting that.

“That’s me, man,” Alexander said. “I ain’t worrying about no 7-on-7, none of that. I put the pads on and I hit. As you can see. You can go watch film.”

