Steelers receiver could become superstar in 2023

PITTSBURGH — If you watched Steelers wide receiver George Pickens in his rookie season, it would be hard not to get excited with all the highlight reel plays he put up throughout the season. But Pickens could be up to make a bigger leap into superstardom if he continues his upward trend.

If you are betting historically, the chances that Pickens lands into a 1,000-yard club are high. According to David Gautieri, out of 36 receivers drafted since 2000 that had 800 or more yards their rookie seasons, 24 of those guys ended up with or paced for 1000 or more yards their second year. That’s around 66 percent.

It’s a good sign, but there’s even more that could really pop Pickens more. Among early declares into the NFL Draft, which Pickens was, that climbs up to a whopping 86 percent or 18 of 21 players. To say the least, when you are as productive a rookie as Pickens was in his first year, the signs are good historically.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group