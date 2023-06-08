Steelers release 2023 training camp schedule

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers have announced their training camp schedule for the 2023 season, which will occur at Saint Vincent’s College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The players will report to Latrobe on July 26th, where practice will officially begin starting on July 27th, with practices open to the public.

Notable highlights on the trip include the stop at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, which will occur on August 4th at 7 p.m. Training camp will officially break on August 18th, though that practice will not occur with public viewing. All in all, there are 16 practices that will be open to the public to see in Latrobe.

