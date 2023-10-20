Steelers to release WR/KR Gunner Olszewski

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to release veteran wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Steelers are expected to get Diontae Johnson back from the injured reserve list before their Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and need to clear a spot on the 53-man roster.

Olszewski had been a healthy scratch in Week 1 when the Steelers had a full complement of wide receivers, but an injury to tight end Pat Freiermuth will make it difficult for the team to carry six wide receivers this week.

