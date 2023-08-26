Steelers rookie LB earns exciting distinction from PFF

PITTSBURGH — Nick Herbig put together a fantastic preseason for the Steelers. The fourth-round rookie showed off his pass rush chops, racking up 3.5 sacks over three games. His sack rate ended up at 8% for the preseason, which seems unsustainable until you watch the tape and see how clean his wins were the entire preseason.

Pro Football Focus is buying the hype around Herbig, too. It’s partly because the Steelers developed one undersized pass rusher already in Alex Highsmith, but more so because Herbig’s stats are bonkers. PFF revealed that so far in the preseason, with a 27.3% win rate among edge rushers, Herbig leads the entire NFL during the preseason, an impressive distinction for a fourth-round pick.

“It’s only 63 preseason snaps, but Herbig has put up a 92.9 overall grade, an 83.8 run-defense grade and a 90.8 pass-rushing grade,” PFF wrote. “In the run game, he has three defensive stops and a tackle for loss to go along with zero downgrades in our system, and he’s recorded a 27.3% win rate as a pass-rusher, the best mark at his position so far this preseason. He’s already racked up four sacks to go along with three hurries and seven other wins that didn’t result in pressure.”

