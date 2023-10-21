Steelers rule one starter out against Rams

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth with a hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Friday. Freiermuth has had a setback in his return from a hamstring injury.

Freiermuth was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, and looked good in the early part of practice on Thursday, but was listed as limited on Thursday’s injury report.

The tight end suffered the hamstring injury in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans. He said that he planned to play against the Rams this week, but the setback will have him on the shelf for at least another week. Pelissero reported that it’s “likely” that Freiermuth will be out even longer.

