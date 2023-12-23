Steelers rule out 7 players vs. Bengals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers have ruled out seven players against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. That list is headlined by quarterback Kenny Pickett and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pickett is still recovering from ankle surgery but seems to have a good shot to return next week after practicing for most of this week. Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury against the Colts and will be out for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the safety position, Trenton Thompson is out with a neck injury. Thompson, Fitzpatrick, and Damontae Kazee, who was suspended, will all miss this game against the Bengals. Patrick Peterson and Eric Rowe are expected to start, but Elijah Riley and Miles Killebrew are helping out with the depth of the room.

Linebacker Blake Martinez is out and will sit with Myles Jack being elevated. They expect to see him play a significant amount throughout the game along with Mykal Walker and Elandon Roberts. Martinez was the odd man out with Kyron Johnson coming up from the practice squad to play special teams.

