Steelers rule out six players vs. Bengals

Anthony McFarland Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 24-0. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik/AP)

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers have ruled out six players against the Cincinnati Bengals for their key Sunday divisional clash. Pittsburgh already knew coming in that they would be without safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Montravius Adams. While Adams is out for the third straight game, Fitzpatrick is missing his fourth straight game. Adams practiced in a limited capacity all week, while Fitzpatrick has yet to touch the practice field in any capacity.

Trenton Thompson will get his second career start, while Keeanu Benton will continue to start at nose tackle. In other news, tackle Dylan Cook will remain inactive, which has been standard for every game when the team has nine fully healthy offensive linemen.

Running back Anthony McFarland is inactive in a surprise move. Godwin Igwebuike will be the team’s returner. James Pierre dealt with a shoulder injury but will play. Meanwhile, Darius Rush will also get a helmet, meaning he could play in some sub-packages.

