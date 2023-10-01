Steelers run game poised to explode vs. Texans

The Steelers have tried to find solutions to their running game issues over the last few weeks. While nothing seemed to work, the team finally found some methods of success against the Raiders. Still, they only averaged 3.4 yards per carry, but offensive coordinator Matt Canada might have the answers moving forward. It’s all linked to personnel usage.

While the team has primarily run out of 12 and 13 personnel and condensed sets, even out of 11 personnel, changes could be coming on that front. The Steelers saw plenty of success running out of spread looks against the Raiders, averaging nearly nine yards per carry on those runs.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s area for lot of things,” Canada said. “Obviously, what’s the balance, the correct balance. Is it doing more or having opportunity or mistakes and not quite knowing what to do, or prior question, you know, simplify and that’s why it was better. So, there is a balance there of doing more, different things, different looks to execute, which we’ve got a lot in our bank here of plays we’ve run at camp, and also getting our guys comfortable. So yeah, we can do a lot more things. Again, got to find a way to win this week anyway we can. We’ll just keep trying to add to it from there.”

