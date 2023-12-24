Steelers’ safety experiment gives huge returns

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers got their first taste of Patrick Peterson at safety on Saturday. It was a move that the team made out of desperation with injuries abound. The team was down its top four safeties with practice squad elevation Eric Rowe starting next to him. But the early returns on the move went well.

In the past, many older, future Hall of Fame cornerbacks have moved to safety to extend their careers. You can look at Rod Woodson, Charles Woodson, Ronde Barber, and others. Patrick Peterson stated that could be something that ends up working for him throughout the rest of his career. His goal was always to play 15 seasons, and while he is on leg 13 of that tour, the move to safety could get him there. He is as intelligent as ever and has elite ball skills, even if the athleticism is as elite as it once was from that spot.

Peterson grabbed an interception and made several other plays over the top to make it much harder on Jake Browning. He even stuck his nose in the fan enough time to justify it. I’m not saying Peterson is some savant back there and that he will be some revelation as an All-Pro or something; I’m not saying that. But this move benefits the Steelers and Peterson, who are losing more athleticism by the year to play outside cornerback.

