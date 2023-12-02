Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick promises return vs. cardinals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The band is all the way back together. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said on Friday that he will be making his return to the lineup in Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Well, this week in practice, I felt good, so I’ll be out there,” Fitzpatrick said after Friday’s practice, his third consecutive session working with the first team.

His return will give the Steelers the chance to play with all three of their top defensive stars for the first time in a full game this season, as he, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt have played together for just two quarters of the team’s 11 games. Heyward suffered a groin injury early in the season opener, and while he was still on the mend, Fitzpatrick suffered a right hamstring injury in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

