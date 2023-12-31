Steelers at Seahawks gameday: Injuries, playoff picture, more

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

AT STAKE

The Steelers cannot be eliminated from postseason contention just by losing to the Seahawks, though they do face elimination in Week 17. A loss would have the Steelers hanging onto playoff contention by the skin of their teeth. Meanwhile, a win would likely set up a win-and-get-in Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

STEELERS INJURY REPORT

Three Steelers have been ruled out for this contest: free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (left knee), linebacker Elandon Roberts (pec) and strong safety Trenton Thompson (neck stinger).

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (right ankle surgery) is questionable.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive back Henry Blake from the Steelers practice squad and the Steelers released outside linebacker David Perales.

The Steelers signed former Dallas Cowboys Pro-Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith and ex-Cleveland Browns safety Nate Meadors.

