Steelers to see many familiar faces vs. Texans

The Steelers will see several familiar faces facing Houston on Sunday in their Week 4 clash. Recently traded interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green will start for the Texans at left guard. He made some headlines earlier this week by saying he is glad he is gone from Pittsburgh at this stage in his career.

“I’m glad it happened. I’m glad I’m not there anymore,” Green said to reporters in Houston on Friday, via Aaron Wilson of KRPC in Houston. “I’m just looking at it as just another game, going out there to play my best. Just good that I’ll see some familiar faces on the other side. Got put in a pretty tough spot when I was there, and just think it’s fortunate the way it worked out.”

With Houston, Green has played exclusively his more-natural guard positon. Green said in 2022 that he never wanted to learn center, and it’s clear the ordeal of being pushed into the center position in Pittsburgh is something that he is glad is behind him.

However, Green is not the only former Steelers player the team will run into on Sunday. Veteran cornerback Steven Nelson is one of the starting cornerbacks on the other side. Nelson has carved out a nice role for himself in Houston. So far this season, Nelson has not allowed a touchdown with an interception and two pass breakups to go along with an all-around solid year. He will draw George Pickens on Sunday, and the Texans have a lot of confidence that Nelson can go toe-to-toe with Pickens despite his strong start to the season.

