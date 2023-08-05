Steelers set Friday Night Lights attendance record

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve set the Latrobe Memorial Stadium attendance record at Friday night’s practice with 13,957 spectators, and the Steelers reported that people from 29 states, Washington D.C. and Canada made the trip to Latrobe for the practice.

Nearly 14,000 people attending a practice speaks to just how passionate and dedicated the Steelers’ fanbase is. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan pointed out that the Miami Marlins’ average attendance for a home game this season is 13,190. Steelers Nation and the passion for football in Western Pennsylvania, in general, is just a different breed.

The Steelers have held their training camp at Saint Vincent College since 1966, and the tradition of having a Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium began with former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher in 1992. According to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com, Cowher came up with the idea to have the team practice at different times during the day to simulate what a team must face during the regular season when games can be played during two different time slots during the afternoon and also at night.

