Steelers sign 2 time Super Bowl champion safety

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The veteran starter was recently released by Cleveland. He now finds a new home in the AFC North. It’s expected that Thornhill will serve as the Steelers’ No. 3 safety, behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.

Thornhill signed a three-year deal with the Browns as a free agent in 2023, but injuries derailed his stint with Cleveland, missing a total of 12 games over the last two seasons.

Thornhill, who’s 29, started 22 games with the Browns over the last two seasons, recording 103 tackles, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and four passes defended.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group