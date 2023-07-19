Steelers sign Alex Highsmith to 4-Year, $68 Million extension

The Steelers and Alex Highsmith have agreed to a 4-year, $68 million extension, locking the star edge rusher up with the team for the future, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Highsmith and the team have been negotiating a deal since the NFL Draft ended and both sides were optimistic that the extension would come to fruition. It seems that now, that is a very real thing. The contract comes exactly a week before the Steelers were set to report to Latrobe for training camp, meaning there will be no theatrics here.

