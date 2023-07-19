Local

Steelers sign Alex Highsmith to 4-Year, $68 Million extension

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

Alex Highsmith Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers) (Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

The Steelers and Alex Highsmith have agreed to a 4-year, $68 million extension, locking the star edge rusher up with the team for the future, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Highsmith and the team have been negotiating a deal since the NFL Draft ended and both sides were optimistic that the extension would come to fruition. It seems that now, that is a very real thing. The contract comes exactly a week before the Steelers were set to report to Latrobe for training camp, meaning there will be no theatrics here.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen girl becomes pinned underneath car after woman crashes into front of McCandless restaurant
  • Huntington National Bank to take location of last downtown McDonald’s restaurant
  • Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, putting body in refrigerator in McKees Rocks
  • VIDEO: 27 dachshunds seized from North Fayette home with ‘deplorable’ conditions
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read