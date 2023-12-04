Steelers sign former Penn State quarterback to practice squad

PITTSBURGH — Following Kenny Pickett’s injury in Sunday’s game, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad.

Mitch Trubisky will start in Pickett’s place, with Mason Rudolph serving as backup quarterback. According to our partners at Steelers Now, the team has had three quarterbacks active for every game this season, so McSorley should be expected to be a game-day elevation from the practice squad.

McSorley, who played for Penn State, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, but only appeared in three games with them.

He was eventually signed off the Ravens practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 but didn’t see any game action with the team that season. In 2022 he appeared in six games. He made his first NFL start in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 217 yards and no touchdowns.

He also spent time with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

McSorley has played in nine games, completing 48 of 93 passes for 502 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

The team said they released receiver Jacob Copeland to sign McSorley.

