Steelers to sign former Pitt RB to practice squad

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing Pitt grad and former Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison to their practice squad, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ollison, 26, was with the Jacksonville Jaguars this preseason, but was waived on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound back is known as a big, physical runner and could help the Steelers by providing a backup that is similar in stature to starter Najee Harris. He could also help provide a scout team look for bigger backs on the schedule.

A fifth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ollison spent three seasons in Atlanta from 2019-21. His most productive season was in 2021, when he rushed 21 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and caught four of six targets for 12 yards.

