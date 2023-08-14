Steelers sign former Vikings cornerback

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are signing Nevelle Clarke, a former Vikings cornerback, and a cornerback currently in the USFL with the New Orleans Breakers, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

This is the first signing for the Breakers out of the USFL so far this year. With the team, he picked off two passes and racked up 26 tackles. Clarke played for two seasons with the Breakers. In 2021, he played in the Spring League with the Generals before finding his landing spot in the USFL.

Coming out of UCF in 2020, he did not get drafted, but inked an undrafted free-agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings. While there, he competed for a job in training camp but was cut from the team during their final cut-downs. He has since then not been able to find a way back into the NFL until now. Clarke has garnered some workouts this offseason, however, including one with the New York Giants.

