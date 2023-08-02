Steelers sign free agent cornerback to replace Cory Trice

PITTSBURGH — With rookie Cory Trice seeing his season coming to end after a non-contact knee injury on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had an open roster spot to fill and not just a man to fill on the 90-man roster.Trice had been projected to make the team’s 53-man unit and had been battling with incumbent James Pierre to be in a position to be active on game days as the team’s No. 4 outside cornerback behind Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and Joey Porter Jr,

To continue that competition at this late stage in the process, the Steelers needed to find someone with NFL experience to be able to "hop on the moving train" as Mike Tomlin likes to say, and they found that on Wednesday, signing free agent cornerback Isaiah Dunn.

Dunn, 24, has played 17 games in his two-year NFL career. He originally joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021, where he played alongside fellow Steelers defensive back Elijah Riley.

