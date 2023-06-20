Steelers to sign local linebacker after tryout

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to sign inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski after hosting him on a tryout during the club’s mandatory minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex last week, according to a report by Colin Dunlap of 93.7 The Fan.

Kwiatkoski was one of two players invited to the camp on a tryout, along with former Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter. The team cleared a spot on the 90-man roster on Friday by releasing safety Scott Nelson.

Before his pro career, Kwiatkoski played 48 games and made 37 starts over five seasons for West Virginia from 2011-15. He is the second WVU and WPIAL alum at Steelers minicamp, joining safety Kenny Robinson (Imani).

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group