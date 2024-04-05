Local

Steelers to sign TE MyCole Pruitt

By Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh Steelers Now

Houston Texans v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 08: MyCole Pruitt #85 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh Steelers Now

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt to a one-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Pruitt played under Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in both Tennessee and Atlanta, and will now to join him in Pittsburgh, creating a room of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Pruitt.

If the Steelers move Heyward to fullback permanently, which could be the plan, Pruitt could backfill as a reserve tight end. Either way, in an offense that asks many of its skill players to go out there and block, the team needed someone other than Washington who could be reliable. Pruitt can be that, and while he only had nine receptions a year ago, Pruitt has stuck around in the NFL as a top blocker.

