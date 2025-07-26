Steelers sign veteran hard-hitting safety

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran safety Chuck Clark, the team announced on Friday afternoon. The Steelers waived defensive tackle Domenique Davis in a corresponding move.

Clark will wear No. 21 with the Steelers.

Clark, 30, played the last two seasons with the New York Jets. He suffered an ACL tear during the offseason in 2023, which ended his season. Last year, he started 12 games for the Jets, recording two pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack, and 69 combined tackles. On Dec. 31, Clark was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle, ending his season.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group