Steelers snag offensive lineman off waivers from Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed guard Lecitus Smith off waivers from the New England Patriots, according to the NFL transactions report for Monday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported the news.

Smith is 26 years old and was a sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals coming out of Virginia Tech in the 2022 NFL Draft. Smith played in 10 games as a rookie and even made two starts, playing mostly at right guard.

After his second training camp with the Cardinals, Smith was released. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles practice squads in 2023, but did not play in a game. He re-signed with the Eagles for 2024, but was waived in April.

Smith caught on with the Green Bay Packers, was cut at the end of training camp and was signed to the practice squad. The Patriots signed Smith off the Green Bay practice squad on Oct. 15 and he played in eight games, making one start. Smith spent most of his time with the Patriots on special teams, playing just five snaps of offense, mostly as a jumbo tight end.

The Patriots placed Smith on waivers last week, and the Steelers made their first waiver claim of the offseason by adding him.

