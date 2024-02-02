Steelers special teams ace Miles Killebrew shines in Pro Bowl Games

ORLANDO — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew was flawless during the High Stakes competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando on Thursday night. Killebrew and Minkah Fitzpatrick are the two Steelers participating in this week’s events. T.J. Watt opted out from participating after suffering a Grade 2 sprain to the MCL in his left knee late in the Steelers’ 17-10 win in Baltimore on Jan. 6.

Replacing last year’s lightning-round competition, High Stakes is a pared-down version of that contest that focuses just on catching punts. The player who catches the most footballs without dropping wins the competition and earns points for his conference. Killebrew is known for blocking punts, not for catching them. He caught six footballs that were launched from the JUGS machine to bring home the win for the AFC.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group