Local

Steelers star Cam Heyward returns to practice

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is back at practice on Thursday, and the team has opened his 21-day window to return to the team’s active roster, they announced. Heyward was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a core muscle injury that required surgery. The estimated time he was likely to miss was eight weeks, and they are approaching that window for him to return.

Pittsburgh can activate Heyward at any time. In order to return to the active roster, a corresponding move would be made. It he is not activated after 21 days, Heyward will be out for the season.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lewiston shooting: At least 16 killed after gunman opens fire, Maine authorities say
  • Woman found shot blocks from PPG Paints Arena
  • Lewiston shooting: What we know about Robert Card, person of interest in mass shootings
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates wrong-way crashes on local roads and what’s being done to prevent them
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read