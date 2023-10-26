Steelers star Cam Heyward returns to practice

PITTSBURGH — Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is back at practice on Thursday, and the team has opened his 21-day window to return to the team’s active roster, they announced. Heyward was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a core muscle injury that required surgery. The estimated time he was likely to miss was eight weeks, and they are approaching that window for him to return.

Pittsburgh can activate Heyward at any time. In order to return to the active roster, a corresponding move would be made. It he is not activated after 21 days, Heyward will be out for the season.

