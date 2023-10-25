Steelers star DL Cam Heyward inches closer to return

PITTSBURGH — Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward is not far off from his return to the field.

While the standout captain for the Steelers has yet to be designated to return, he is beginning to ramp up for his return. Two weeks ago, he was seen running and jogging again. This time, he is doing explosive drills and cutting. In other words, he is not that far off from a return.

The likely return point for Heyward is the Packers on November 12th, who they will face after a mini-bye after facing the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football on November 2nd. Yesterday, head coach Mike Tomlin said he did not have an update on Cam Heyward and his status, but it seems he continues to work.

