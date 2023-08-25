Steelers star DL Cam Heyward suffers injury

ATLANTA — Steelers star defensive lineman Cam Heyward is dealing with a day-to-day injury, Mike Tomlin said in his postgame press conference. Heyward did not play against the Atlanta Falcons, while all other healthy players did, and it seems that the injury was enough to keep the defensive captain out.

Heyward was one of five players to miss the game. He is dealing with an undisclosed ailment—both Heyward and other starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (right foot/ankle) were out, allowing DeMarivn Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk to get snaps in their place. Right now, there is no cause for concern with the injury and Heyward should be fine to play in week one against the 49ers.

James Daniels, Nate Herbig (shoulder), and Kevin Dotson (right shoulder) all missed the game. The team welcomed back a few players as well: Keeanu Benton (ankle), Tre Norwood (calf), and Nick Kwiatkoski (right shoulder) all suited up and played against the Falcons. Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) played a significant role in his second preseason game.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group