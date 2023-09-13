Steelers star OLB T.J. Watt could have another huge game vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt has another mismatch this week. After rocking Colton McKivitz against the 49ers last week, Watt turns around and will face Dawand Jones. The Steelers and Browns know what Watt can do to a given game, but they don’t know much of what the inexperienced Jones can do yet. However, the tape from last Sunday’s game against the Bengals showcased an intriguing player with great tools.

The Steelers know the Browns lost standout right tackle Jack Conklin to a Torn ACL and MCL early in the game. It gave Jones plenty of reps to get his feet wet against the Bengals. Jones played 52 snaps against the Bengals, with 20 pass-blocking snaps peppered throughout that game. In those 20 reps, Jones allowed zero pressures. Of course, there were some rookie struggles, but that’s impressive for the rookie tackle.

Watt had three sacks against McKivitz, though. And he is a proven superstar who feasts even against top competition. Watt against a fourth-round rookie screams as a mismatch, no matter how good Jones looked on Sunday. With how much 12 personnel the Browns play, it seems likely that Jones will have some help against Watt, but even when McKivitz had help on Sunday, Watt seemed to destroy it. We are talking about one of the elite edge rushers in the NFL.

