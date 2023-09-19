Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out with injury

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left his team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday early in the second half and is questionable to return.

Fitzpatrick made a touchdown-saving tackle after Cleveland running back Jerome Ford broke contain and raced for a 69-yard gain down the left sideline. Fitzpatrick gave chase and made the tackle, stopping Ford at the 1-yard line.

He came out of the game and sought attention from the Steelers trainers, missing the subsequent goal-line stand and two-point conversion attempt as Cleveland took the lead.

