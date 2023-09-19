Local

Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out with injury

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left his team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday early in the second half and is questionable to return.

Fitzpatrick made a touchdown-saving tackle after Cleveland running back Jerome Ford broke contain and raced for a 69-yard gain down the left sideline. Fitzpatrick gave chase and made the tackle, stopping Ford at the 1-yard line.

He came out of the game and sought attention from the Steelers trainers, missing the subsequent goal-line stand and two-point conversion attempt as Cleveland took the lead.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Several local school districts evacuated after bomb threats
  • Family files lawsuit against City of Pittsburgh, scooter rental company after death of local man
  • Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting annual ‘Spay-A-Thon’ for community cats next month
  • VIDEO: State trooper fires weapon during vehicle pursuit in Greensburg
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read