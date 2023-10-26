Steelers starter unexpectedly misses practice with injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers had two players miss practice unexpectedly with injuries, according to the team’s published practice report.

Cornerback Levi Wallace missed practice with a previously unannounced foot injury and backup center and guard Nate Herbig was out with an illness. Wallace was not listed by head coach Mike Tomlin among his players dealing with injury either immediately after the game or in his Tuesday press conference.

The only player that Tomlin listed with an injury then was inside linebacker Cole Holcomb, who twisted his ankle in Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Holcomb was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

