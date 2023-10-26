Local

Steelers starter unexpectedly misses practice with injury

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown while defended by Levi Wallace #29 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers had two players miss practice unexpectedly with injuries, according to the team’s published practice report.

Cornerback Levi Wallace missed practice with a previously unannounced foot injury and backup center and guard Nate Herbig was out with an illness. Wallace was not listed by head coach Mike Tomlin among his players dealing with injury either immediately after the game or in his Tuesday press conference.

The only player that Tomlin listed with an injury then was inside linebacker Cole Holcomb, who twisted his ankle in Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Holcomb was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Shots fired near Target on McKnight Road
  • New dog law in Pennsylvania increases license fees for 1st time in decades
  • Video: Penguins John Ludvig knocked out by hit
  • VIDEO: Allegheny County Council discusses implementing plastic bag ban
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read