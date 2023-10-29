Steelers starting cornerback out vs. Jaguars

PITTSBURGH — Cornerbacks James Pierre and Joey Porter Jr. are active for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Levi Wallace is not.

All three were listed as questionable to play coming into the game. Wallace suffered a foot injury during the team’s Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Porter (calf) and Pierre (ankle) were injured during the week of practice.

Rookie Darius Rush will make his Steelers debut, replacing Wallace on the active roster. The Steelers did not call up a player from the practice squad this week.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group