Steelers starting cornerback out vs. Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Levi Wallace #29 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates an interception in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Cornerbacks James Pierre and Joey Porter Jr. are active for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Levi Wallace is not.

All three were listed as questionable to play coming into the game. Wallace suffered a foot injury during the team’s Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Porter (calf) and Pierre (ankle) were injured during the week of practice.

Rookie Darius Rush will make his Steelers debut, replacing Wallace on the active roster. The Steelers did not call up a player from the practice squad this week.

