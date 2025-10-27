Steelers starting offensive lineman leaves Packers game with injury

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo is dealing with a pectoral injury and is questionable to return to the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Spencer Anderson was in for the Steelers on their final offensive drive of the first half, which ended in DK Metcalf’s touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers.

Seumalo dealt with a pectoral injury he suffered in the preseason last year as well, but returned in Week 5 and finished the campaign with his first Pro Bowl nod.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group