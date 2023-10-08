Local

Steelers steal win from Ravens with late heroics, 17-10

Steelers steal win from Ravens with late heroics, 17-10 PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: Rodney Williams #87 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a blocked punt for a safety during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett finally got his mojo back, hooking up with George Pickens to help the Pittsburgh Steelers steal a victory from the Baltimore Ravens, 14-10 on Sunday.

The Steelers’ second-year quarterback finally looked like the player he did in his rookie season when he underwhelmed statistically but engineered several late-game-winning drives.

He hooked up with his favorite co-conspirator in Pickens for a game-breaking 41-yard touchdown with just over one minute to play in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers’ defense continued its revival when Alex Highsmith stripped Lamar Jackson on a sack and T.J. Watt recovered to secure the victory.

