Steelers suffer 3 new injuries to start week

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Cole Holcomb #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks up a pass intended for Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Steelers are dealing with three new injuries to start Week 4 and the process to prepare for the game against the Houston Texans. Starting right guard James Daniels is dealing with a groin injury, Allen Robinson suffered an ankle injury, and punter Pressley Harvin III has a hamstring injury.

However, the Steelers expect all of those injuries to be minor. While those three players may be limited early in the week, he expects those injuries to get better as the week goes along, with those three in particular playing on Sunday against the Texans.

That is in addition to the bumps and bruises that were suffered by Najee Harris and Levi Wallace during the team’s win and mentioned those injuries following the team’s win on Sunday.

