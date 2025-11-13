Steelers tackle misses practice with new injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Starting left tackle Broderick Jones missed practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, the team announced in its injury report.

Jones, who was spotted watching practice in sweats, played the entirety of the team’s Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, without any apparent ill effects.

He was not listed in the injury rundown given by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday, though Tomlin did say that some players dealing with “bumps and bruises” might miss practice time early in the week.

Jones hasn’t missed a snap this season, playing all 518 offensive downs in his first year as the team’s starting left tackle. Calvin Anderson has been listed as the team’s backup at that position all year.

