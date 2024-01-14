Local

Steelers TE hit with significant fine from Ravens game

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Connor Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward (83) runs with the ball after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Steelers tight end Connor Heyward was slammed with a fine from the Ravens for unnecessary roughness. Heyward was fined $5,049, and it occurred in the first quarter in Baltimore. This is the first fine for the Steelres since George Pickens was fined for taunting against the Cincinnati Bengals.

No flag was thrown on the play. This is the only fine given out for either team from the game.

Fine amounts are set by the NFL CBA. Fines go to the Professional Athletes Foundation, which gives money to NFL legends in need and provides funds to support the health and safety of football players at all levels.

