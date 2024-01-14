Steelers TE hit with significant fine from Ravens game

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Steelers tight end Connor Heyward was slammed with a fine from the Ravens for unnecessary roughness. Heyward was fined $5,049, and it occurred in the first quarter in Baltimore. This is the first fine for the Steelres since George Pickens was fined for taunting against the Cincinnati Bengals.

No flag was thrown on the play. This is the only fine given out for either team from the game.

Fine amounts are set by the NFL CBA. Fines go to the Professional Athletes Foundation, which gives money to NFL legends in need and provides funds to support the health and safety of football players at all levels.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group