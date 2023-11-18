Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth questionable to return vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is questionable to make his return to the lineup this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Friday in its official injury report.

After being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Freiermuth was a full participant both Thursday and Friday and appears to be trending toward a return.

In order for Freiermuth to play this Sunday in Cleveland, he will have to be reinstated from the injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The Steelers currently have two vacancies on that roster, after waiving nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and putting linebacker Kwon Alexander on IR earlier this week.

