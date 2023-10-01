Local

Steelers TE suffers hamstring injury

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the rest of the game against the Texans, the team announced on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the rest of the game against the Texans, the team announced on Sunday.

Freiermuth suffered the injury on a broken play when Kenny Pickett scrambled out of the pocket to find Najee Harris on the move. With Freiermuth out for the rest of the game, the Steelers will see more of Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was taken out of the game not long after. He was ruled out after suffering a left leg injury.

