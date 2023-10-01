Steelers TE suffers hamstring injury

HOUSTON — Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the rest of the game against the Texans, the team announced on Sunday.

Freiermuth suffered the injury on a broken play when Kenny Pickett scrambled out of the pocket to find Najee Harris on the move. With Freiermuth out for the rest of the game, the Steelers will see more of Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was taken out of the game not long after. He was ruled out after suffering a left leg injury.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group